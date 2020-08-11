BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +1.2% ) announces expansion of its operations in Austin, Texas, with a new major campus development in Parmer Austin Business Park.

The new site will be able to house more than 1,400 employees and will include engineering, manufacturing, laboratory, and office space to primarily support U.S. Department of Defense customers.

When completed, BAE Systems’ new campus will be valued at ~$150M. Company is working with Karlin Real Estate on construction of its new 390,000 sq. ft. facility which will begin this year and is expected to be complete in 2022.