StoneCo (STNE +11.4% ) shares jump as much as 16% to an all-time high after Brazilian software firm Linx (NYSE:LINX) said the two companies are in final negotiations for a potential business combination, Bloomberg reports, citing a regulatory filing.

Linx surges 20% in early afternoon trading in the U.S.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B +0.8% ) (BRK.A +0.7% ) held 14.2M shares of StoneCo as of March 31, 2020. At Dec. 31, STNE had 178.7 class A common shares outstanding and 98.7M class B common shares outstanding.

Compare STNE total return over past six months with LINX and S&P 500: