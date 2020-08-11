On behalf of the seller Carr Properties, a privately held REIT, Cushman & Wakefield (CWK +5.2% ) sells premier medical office building Barlow located in Maryland for $160M.

"It’s a part of one of Maryland’s prime medical communities and is fully equipped to serve and support the needs of its medical tenants and their clients,” says Flood, Executive MD at Cushman & Wakefield.

