The latest development in the online delivery war is word that Walmart (WMT -0.5% ) is planning to partner with Instacart (ICART) in four pilot markets across California and Oklahoma.

Instacart already has an existing partnership with Sam's Club that will continue.

"The new partnership brings thousands of items — from groceries, alcohol and pantry staples to home decor and improvement, personal care, electronics and more — at everyday low prices from Walmart stores to customers’ doors in as fast as an hour," reads an Instacart statement.

Online sales are already rising rapidly for Walmart

The retail beast is due to post Q2 numbers next week (see consensus marks).