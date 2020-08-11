Sysco Q4 earnings indicate transformation; positive outlook
Aug. 11, 2020 1:47 PM ETSysco Corporation (SYY)SYYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- For Q4, Sysco (SYY +3.1%) reported revenue of $8.87B (-42.7% Y/Y) missed consensus by $1.25B; U.S. Foodservice operations and International Foodservice operations were down 42.8% and 53.4% respectively.
- Gross profit dipped 47.4% to $1.6B; gross margin narrowed 159 bps to 17.66% (consensus of 17.2%).
- EPS decreased $2.25 to -$1.22; adj. EPS decreased $1.39 to -$0.29.
- FY20 capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, were $20.3M higher compared to the prior year.
- Cash flow from operations for full year 2020 stood at $1.6B, $792.5M lower Y/Y; free cash flow of $927M, $812.8M lower Y/Y.
- Sysco is profitable at a sales decline of ~30% and expects improved sales performance in FY21.
- Since the pandemic onset, Sysco has won $1B+ of new business; identified and implemented actions to remove ~$350M of annualized structural and permanent costs from the business.
- Sysco has undertaken a bold transformation (accelerate digital platforms, sales transformation, regionalization and structural cost out) in order to improve customer service, differentiate from competitors and transform the industry (Read More: Q4 Earnings Presentation)
- Previously: Sysco EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue(Aug 11)