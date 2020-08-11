CNBC sources say Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) offered to buy Shopify competitor BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) for $1.5B a month before the IPO.

Some BigCommerce leaders reportedly wanted to take the deal, but CEO Brent Bellm decided to role the dice with a public listing despite the pandemic's macro pressures.

BigCommerce shares nearly quadrupled in their public debut last week, opening at $68 versus the $24 listing price.

Earlier this year, Intuit announced plans to buy Credit Karma for $7.1B. The Department of Justice is reportedly probing the deal on antitrust concerns.