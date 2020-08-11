GLG Life Tech offloads its idle China facility for C$42.6M
- GLG Life Tech (OTC:GLGLF +15.9%) has sold one of its China-located idle facilities for the sale proceeds of RMB 222M (C$42.6M), above the building's carrying amounts and land use rights of C$10.4M.
- The transaction has helped the company to reduce its debt through payment of RMB 102M to Cinda and additional ~RMB 90M waiver. This accounts for ~34% or RMB 193M (C$37M) reduction, taking overall liability to Cinda to RMB 387M, down from RMB 570M as at March 31.
- The company says that the sale will not have any impact on its ongoing operations due to the facility not being in use since long.
- Source: Press Release