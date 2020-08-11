Confidence in Revolve Group from Credit Suisse ahead of earnings

Aug. 11, 2020 1:54 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)RVLVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on Revolve Group (RVLV -3.3%) just in front of the company's Q2 earnings report.
  • Analyst Michael Binetti: "While RVLV skews more heavily to occasion/going out categories, the company made visible efforts on social media to shift to at-home (notably active & beauty)—which we think helped support improving sequential trends through 2Q from -25% in early May."
  • Binetti thinks promotional activity in Q2 will be better than feared.
  • The firm's price target of $17 is ~16X the 2021 EBITDA estimate. The average Wall Street price target in RVLV is $16.l7.
