Fox News (FOX +3.5% , FOXA +4% ) is launching Fox News International, a digital streaming service bringing Fox News and Fox Business to international users.

The service is priced at $6.99/month and is set to launch in Mexico Aug. 20, with Spain, Germany and the UK following on Sept. 17.

The service will be available in 20 countries by year-end.

It can be viewed through mobile and over-the-top devices, launching on iOS/Android, Apple TV and Android TV. Availability on Amazon Fire TV and Roku is "expected shortly thereafter."