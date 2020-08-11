Pyxis Tankers (PXS -4.7% ) Q2 records revenue $5.5M. Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues were $4.5M, a decrease of ~$1M or 17.1% vs. Q2 2019 primarily due to the reduction in fleet size.

The daily TCE was $11,766, 2% higher than the relevant period in 2019.

Voyage related costs and commissions of $1M remained stable

Net loss decreased by $0.4M to $1.2M, or EPS loss of $0.06 vs. Q2 2019 loss of $1.6M or EPS loss of $0.08.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.1M, which represented a decrease of $0.2M

Earnings call presentation

