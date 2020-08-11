Pandemic may widen U.S. economic inequalities, Fed's Daly says

The COVID-19 pandemic has "magnified the inequities that were always around us," widening divisions by race, gender, and community, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said during the Professional BusinessWomen of California virtual annual conference.

"We need to make sure that we reach back and ensure that everyone makes it through the pandemic," she said. "If we don't do that then my worst fear is we'll leave a whole generation of people behind, a whole group of people behind and really widen the inequalities that we came into the pandemic with."

Once the health crisis is past, the Fed's role will be to stimulate the economy and focus on its dual-mandate of full employment and stable inflation, Daly added.

The central bank wants to make sure that "everyone in the U.S. who wants a job can get one."