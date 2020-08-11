Occidental to cut debt before raising production, Hollub says
Aug. 11, 2020 2:05 PM ETOccidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)OXYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Occidental Petroleum's (OXY -3.2%) oil and gas production will slip in H2, and the company will not raise production until it "significantly" reduces debt, CEO Vicki Hollub said during today's earnings conference call.
- The company says output will decline in Q3 and Q4, and exit the year pumping ~1.2M bbl/day of oil and gas, 200K bbl/day less than a year earlier.
- Occidental is restarting some activity in the Permian Basin and Gulf of Mexico, but its focus is to "ensure that we have the liquidity to go forward so we have the ability to meet our maturities," Hollub said on the call.
- The CEO also said Algeria will be considered a core asset and no longer be listed for sale; Occidental's proposed sale of its Algerian assets to Total was blocked in May by the country's government.
- The production outlook "does not inspire confidence in capital efficiency" or in the company's ability to "meet sustaining capital requirements next year," says Mizuho analyst Vincent Lovaglio.
- See a breakdown of Occidental's liabilities.