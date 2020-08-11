"Sorrento (NASDAQ:SRNE) is up ~120% , adding ~$2.2B in market cap on relentless CNBC hype of its COVID spit test that it bought from Columbia for just $5M + royalties," says Hindenburg Research.

Shares are down 14.6% today.

Hindenburg claims to have spoken with a senior official at Columbia and here's what they said: "It's a complete joke. Columbia wasn't under the assumption they were getting involved in a stock pump-and-dump ... Why would we sell something for $5M and royalties that has market potential ... It's because it doesn't have market potential."

Hindenburg further notes the Sorrento test has only had a preliminary study, and there's a competing test at Yale that's nearly all the way through the FDA approval process and is being given away for free.

Previously: Sorrento picks up another bear who doubts COVID-19 "cure" (July 23)