The New York Times reports that Russia's President Vladimir Putin is claiming victory in the global race to a COVID-19 vaccine with today's announcement that its home-grown offering, based on two adenovirus strains akin to Oxford University and AstraZeneca's (AZN +0.2% ) candidate ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (ADZ1222), is now approved for use despite the absence of any published late-stage data.

The vaccine was developed by a scientific group called the Gamaleya Institute.

Critics accuse the Russians of cutting corners in development, testing the vaccine on soldiers who "volunteered" for inoculation, and trying to steal research data from Western firms.

The Russian Ministry of Health did not respond to written questions sent last week regarding human trials and research into safety issues. Ministry chief Mikhail Murashko has stated that a mass vaccination campaign will launch in the fall although teachers and medical workers will be eligible for shots this month.