Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO -2.9% ) has completed a financing of ~$8M, including ~$7M from offering at $0.32/share of new shares of ~21.8M shares with warrants averaging 21%, exercisable at $0.34 for ~5.3M shares, with an exercise period ranging from 18 to 30 months, and $1M notes, convertible at $0.345.

The company also announced to suspend, additional ~75.5M existing warrants, outstanding prior to this financing until December 15, 2020 as part of this financing.

In addition, all new warrants in this financing are suspended until December 15, 2020.