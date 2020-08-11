COVID 19-pandemic has impacted STRATA Skin Sciences' (SSKN -8.8% ) Q2 revenue, which declines 47.8% year over year to $4M, including a 52.1% drop in global XTRAC recurring revenues; top-line consensus miss is $1.13M.

Gross margins and recurring gross margins are 48.7% and 51.2%, respectively, a decrease of 14.9% and 19.1% on 2Q19 margins.

Global recurring revenue installed base totals 806, reflecting a decline of 33 in domestic and 1 in international.

Net loss of $1.7M, an increase of 55.3% from a net loss of $1.1M a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS at -$0.05 misses consensus by $0.02.

“While our overall second quarter revenue performance reflects the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, we are encouraged by the monthly improvement in our recurring revenue business," says CEO Dr. Dolev Rafaeli taking a note of gradual reopening of clinical practices, domestically and internationally.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $18.6M as at June 30. In addition, the company secured $2.0M in forgivable loan under the SBA payroll protection plan.

