For Q4, Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR +5.3% ) reported revenue of $1.36B (+12.4% Y/Y) beating consensus by $40M; recurring and event-driven fee revenues increased 14% and 33% respectively; Q4 closed sales rose 55% to $112M.

Operating income increased 24% to $299M; operating income margin expanded 200 bps to 21.9%.

Net earnings increased 25% to $230M; diluted EPS rose 27% to $1.97.

Broadridge increased annual dividend amount by 6% to $2.30/share; indicating 14th consecutive increase.

Recurring revenue backlog grew to $355M in 2020, indicating Broadridge's ability to generate ongoing revenue growth.

FY21 Outlook: Adj. EPS growth of 4%-10%; Recurring revenue growth of 2-4%; total revenue growth of 0%-4%; adj. operating income margin (non-GAAP): increase of ~100 bps; closed sales of $190-$235M.

