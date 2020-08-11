Paint coating stocks enjoy strong gains after PPG Industries (PPG +4.4% ) raised its sales volume forecast for the current quarter: AXTA +4.3% , SHW +1.5% , RPM +1.1% .

PPG said it now expects Q3 operating margin declines of 10%-15%, but that's substantially better than the ~25% drop suffered in Q2.

Fermium Research upgrades PPG to Buy from Hold, citing "tangible signs of the end-market recovery along with the benefits of cost cuts" for the company.

PPG's guidance implies Q3 EPS will come in "solidly above consensus" and ease investors concern that PPG was not seeing as big a rebound in its business as peers, due to its higher industrial weight, says BMO's John McNulty.

PPG's strong outlook should boost sentiment for the stock, and specialty chemicals firms that have lagged also likely will benefit from improved investor sentiment, Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi says.