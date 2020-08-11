As of July 31, 2020, Walker & Dunlop (WD +5.5% ) reported servicing portfolio of $100.8B driven by strong loan originations and limited payoffs.

Portfolio contained 7.3K+ loans with a weighted average servicing fee of 23.3 bps and weighted average remaining life of the loans in the portfolio is 9.5 years; 85%+ of servicing fees prepayment protected indicating stable, predictable forward revenues.

"Growing our servicing portfolio from just over $50 billion at the end of 2015 to over $100 billion in less than five years is an incredible accomplishment," chairman & CEO Willy Walker commented.