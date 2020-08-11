Canada Goose (GOOS -3.3% ) trades lower after reporting EPS short of estimates for FQ1.

During today's post-earnings conference call, GOOS execs highlighted the upside of the China business. The company says stores in the region are doing well and it expects to double its footprint in China, although the business in Hong Kong is still facing headwinds.

Most of the new store openings this year will be concentrated in Mainland China, where the recovery of traffic remains ahead of other markets.

