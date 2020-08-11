PPL Corporation (PPL -0.6% ) partners with the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Gas Technology Institute (GTI) and other industry leaders on a five-year initiative to accelerate the development of low-carbon energy technology.

The research and development will seek fundamental advances in a variety of low-carbon electric generation technologies and low-carbon energy carriers, such as hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels and biofuels.

"PPL has set a goal to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 80% by 2050, and we continue to advance leading smart grid solutions to support a sustainable energy future," said Vincent Sorgi, President and CEO.

