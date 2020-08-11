Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BRK.A, BRK.B) could be among the firms to consider buying PPL's (PPL -0.7% ) U.K. utility business, Seaport Global says in upgrading PPL's shares to Neutral from Sell.

PPL said yesterday it is initiating a formal process to sell its U.K. power distribution business, using the proceeds to support strategic growth opportunities in the U.S. and return capital to shareholders.

Seaport analyst Angie Storozynski notes Berkshire already owns two U.K. electric utilities and would "have no problem with finding $13B in cash."

PPL's current stock price implies Western Power would fetch ~$5B in net sale proceeds that PPL could use for share buybacks, Storozynski says.

PPL's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.