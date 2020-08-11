The selloff in silver picks up steam in afternoon action, with the metal now down 13.2% to $25.40, roughly giving back all the gains racked up since the start of August. Silver still remains higher by about 40% since the beginning of July.
The iShares MSCI Global Silver Minders ETF (SLVP -9.7%) is giving back some of its large gains this year as well.
Seeking Alpha contributor Brent Hecht takes us through the SLVP's top 15 holdings, and where they do their business.
The #1 holding is Pan American Silver (PAAS -11.1%), #2 is Harmony Gold (HMY -7.5%), and #3 is SSR Mining (SSRM -8.2%).