The selloff in silver picks up steam in afternoon action, with the metal now down 13.2% to $25.40, roughly giving back all the gains racked up since the start of August. Silver still remains higher by about 40% since the beginning of July.

The iShares MSCI Global Silver Minders ETF (SLVP -9.7% ) is giving back some of its large gains this year as well.

Seeking Alpha contributor Brent Hecht takes us through the SLVP's top 15 holdings, and where they do their business.