The Big Ten's vote today means its fall football season is off, according to media reports - likely tipping a domino that will lead other Power 5 conferences to join in short order, signaling a historic disruption in a big-money sport.

But rather than wait until fall 2021, the league will try to play a season in the spring.

As reported yesterday, a majority of Big Ten school officials had been leaning toward putting off fall football (by far the biggest money sport in collegiate sports), and it was likely that the Pac-12 and other three key college football conferences would follow right behind.

Smaller conferences the MAC and Mountain West had already announced they would cancel the fall season.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Conference had seemed ready to make a go of a fall football season even if the other four Power 5 conferences demurred - but today SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey had acknowledged that would be unlikely: "I don't think that's the right direction, really," he said of going it alone. "Could we? Certainly. There’s a difference between can you do something and should you do something in life."

And he downplayed the reports that the SEC would look to programs from canceling conferences to fill out its season.

The loss of games means a hit to revenue at broadcasters - ABC (DIS +2.2% ), NBC (CMCSA +0.7% ), CBS (VIAC +1.6% , VIACA +2.7% ) and Fox (FOX +3.5% , FOXA +3.4% ) and college football postponements have weighed heavily on DraftKings (DKNG +2.5% ), as well as Penn National Gaming (PENN +5.5% ), Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:LCA), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

The football cancellation comes along with putting off all the Big Ten's fall sports, also including men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The Pac-12 is meeting now and it could cancel its fall season within the hour.

Updated 3:39 p.m.: The Pac-12 is holding a news conference at 4:30 p.m.