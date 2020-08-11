Marrone Bio (MBII +6.0% ) Q2 revenue jumps 74.3% to $12.2M on back of global sales in row crops, including Pro Farm’s UBP and Foramin seed treatments.

Gross margins were 60.6%, the seventh consecutive quarter in which gross margins exceeded 50% .

Operating expenses dropped 8% to $9.4M.

Net loss decreased 58% to a loss of $2.9M vs a net loss of $6.8M last year.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 61%, with a loss of $1.5M vs. loss of $3.8M prior.

“This has been a strong start to the year, and it is the foundation from which we can leverage our base business, execute our expansion plans and broaden our global reach. Coupled with a customer-centric culture, and a focus on the execution of our operational and financial objectives, I believe the path to profitability can be accelerated, which will, in turn, create enhanced shareholder value.” says CEO Kevin Helash.

Previously: Marrone Bio EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)