Vroom Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Aug. 11, 2020 3:17 PM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM)VRMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is due to report earnings for the first time as a publicly-traded company.
  • Expectations are fairly high with shares of Vroom tripling from the IPO pricing level of $22 to trade with a market cap of over $7.3B.
  • Analysts see Vroom disclosing revenue of $234.9M and EPS of -$0.70. Vroom is pretty liked on the Street, with 7 Buy-equivalent ratings, 3 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings on the books. The big question for investors is does the huge rush of interest in buying cars online during the pandemic justify the high valuation?
