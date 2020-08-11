Xbox Series X coming in November; 'Halo Infinite' delayed

Halo Infinite developers are delaying the release until 2021 from the original holiday launch plan.

Studio head Chris Lee says the team needs more time to work on the title and attributes the delay to "multiple factors," including the pandemic.

Halo Infinite was meant to launch with Microsoft's (MSFT -1.6% ) Xbox Series X console, which the tech giant has now confirmed is coming in November.

The Halo franchise has been the console's flagship since the first Xbox.

Microsoft faces competition from Sony's (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation 5 and is differentiating by focusing more on subscription services rather than exclusive titles.