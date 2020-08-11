In what felt like "a mini-crash," gold (XAUUSD:CUR) plunged 4.6% to settle at $1,946.30/oz. for its steepest one-day dollar decline since April 15, 2013, and biggest percentage slide since March 13, based on the most-active contracts.

Other precious metals also took a beating, with silver -11% to settle $260.04/oz. - giving up all its gains since the start of August - platinum -4.7% to $940.08/oz. and palladium -4.7% to $2,116.33/oz.; copper ended +0.5% to $2.875/lb.

"This feels like a mini crash," says OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya. "We could not overcome the early morning headlines of a Russian potential vaccine, and there was just continued optimism flowing into stocks," though stock gains are fading in late trade.

"The precious metals complex was driven by a drop in rates, a steady increase in inflation expectations and a falling U.S. dollar. The rally is now giving up some of these gains as these drivers lose momentum," according to Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

ETFs: GLD, SLV, IAU, PHYS, PSLV, USLVF, PPLT, AGQ, SIVR, PALL, SGOL, UGLDF, BAR, UGL, GLDM, GLL, PLTM, PTM, PGM