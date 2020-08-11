American Resources (AREC +1.5% ) has signed a contract to acquire two additional continuous miners for their Perry County Resources (PCR) mining complex in Hazard, Kentucky; with the addition the Company will now have six continuous miners.

Production at PCR has been idle during the COVID-19 outbreak and with its restart, the company expects the complex to support ~140 jobs.

Over the next twelve months, American Resources anticipates ramping up carbon production at PCR to have five continuous miners in operation with two "super" sections and one bridge section.

Additionally, the Company is anticipates through its forecasted production schedule to ramp the PCR complex to over 1M tons of carbon per year to be shipped.