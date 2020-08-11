CarParts +2.8% on back of record Q2 sales
CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS)
- CarParts (PRTS +4.3%) Q2 net sales increased 61% to a company record $118.9M due to significant revenue growth from flagship website, CarParts.com.
- Online revenue figures were up triple digits over the prior year quarter.
- Gross profit increased 88% to a record $40.8M, driven by improved product mix and supply chain optimizations.
- Net income of $1.6M or EPS of $0.03, compared to a net loss of $1.5M or EPS loss of $0.04 last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly to $5.6M vs.$1.4M, with improvements driven by the benefit of operational investments made in all areas of the business over the past 18 months.
- Cash balance of $24.9M on June 27, compared to $2.3M on December 28, 2019.
