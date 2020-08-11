The Eastern Company (EML -1.6% ) announces the acquisition of specific assets of Hallink RSB.

Hallink is a leading supplier of blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

Hallink will be part of Eastern's Big 3 Precision Product's subsidiary.

"The acquisition of Hallink is an important step in our commitment to expand the product offering, service capability and geographic reach of our Big 3 Precision Mold business." says Mr. Todd Riley, Big 3 Precision's President.

"This transaction further strengthens and builds scale in Big 3 Precision Mold and reflects our commitment to continue to grow the business organically through targeted growth investments and through strategic acquisitions. Moreover, we are excited to welcome aboard Hallink's highly committed and talented workforce." says Mr. August Vlak, President and CEO.