Smartphone shipments in China dropped 35% Y/Y in July, the third sequential decline and higher than the prior two mid-teen drops, according to Evercore analyst analyst Amit Daryanani.

Daryanani expects Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to "modestly outperform the broader market" but says "outsized" iPhone growth "is unlikely given the high penetration rates (everyone that wants an iPhone has one)."

The analyst thinks iPhone revenue bottomed out in FY19 and expects some growth into FY22 as iPhone X users upgrade.

Evercore maintains an Outperform rating on Apple with a $440 price target.

Apple shares are down 2.5% to $439.79.

Related: Apple's recent fiscal Q3 beats were driven by strong iPhone sales. Greater China revenue was up 2% Y/Y to $9.32B.