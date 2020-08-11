Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM +3.0% ) infrastructure unit is in talks to buy Blackstone's (BX +1.2% ) minority stake in Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP +2.7% ), the operator of liquefied natural gas terminals, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield is working with a partner to acquire the stake.

A final decision hasn't been made yet, and BAM could still decide not to proceed, they said.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Blackstone's CQP stake is worth ~$7.8B.

That compares with ~$1.5B that Blackstone invested in CQP in 2012.

BX owned 41.2% of Cheniere Energy Partners, while Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG -1.3% ) owned 48.6% of the partnership, according to a regulatory filing in July.

CQP's ownership by type of investor: