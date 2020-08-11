North American regulations for handling ammonium nitrate are the strictest in the world, Nutrien (NTR +4.9% ) CEO Chuck Magro says, adding that the company does not sell ammonium nitrate for agricultural use, and the chemical is a small part of its overall business.

An ammonium nitrate stockpile exploded last week in Beirut killing at least 171 people, injuring thousands and destroying much of the city.

Nutrien produces ammonium nitrate at a site in Redwater, Alberta, selling it to customers in the mining industry, and Magro believes the explosive material "is very well-handled in Canada."

Nutrien's ammonium nitrate is stored under 24-hour surveillance and monitored by heat detection systems, and there are restrictions on how much can be stored in a location, Magro says.

The CEO also reiterates that fertilizer market fundamentals are "better than we thought they would be," and the company expects "stability, not further weakness" heading into H2.

Nutrien shares hit two-month highs after reporting better than forecast Q2 earnings and revenues.