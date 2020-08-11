The Pac-12 has called a 4:30 p.m. news conference, at which it will say it's putting off the fall football season, according to media reports.

That makes it the second major college football conference to cancel the sport's fall season, after the Big Ten's postponement earlier.

Eyes then turn (likely in this order) to the ACC, Big 12 and a final holdout in the SEC.

The loss of games means a hit to revenue at broadcasters - ABC (DIS +1.1% ), NBC (CMCSA -0.1% ), CBS (VIAC +0.9% ), (VIACA +1.4% ) and Fox (FOX +0.9% ), (FOXA +1.0% ) and college football postponements have impact on DraftKings (DKNG +1.3% ), as well as Penn National Gaming (PENN +2.3% ), Golden Nugget Online (LCA -2.2% ), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY -0.4% ) and MGM Resorts International (MGM -0.7% ).

Updated 4:31 p.m.: The Pac-12 confirms it will postpone all sporting competitions through the end of the year. That leaves the door open for a try in the spring - an option the Big Ten said it would examine.

"The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis," says Commissioner Larry Scott.