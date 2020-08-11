Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) reportedly is considering whether to shift its primary share listing to London or New York from Toronto, following its merger with smaller rival Semafo.

"We are going to move to one or the other," CEO Sebastien de Montessus told Financial Times. "We are currently assessing which is the most relevant and attractive given our portfolio and locations and also the fit in terms of governance and liquidity."

With a market cap of C$5.3B (~US$4B), Endeavour would be among the most valuable precious metals companies currently listed on the London exchange.

Endeavour Mining confirmed last week it expects to produce more than 1M oz. of gold this year after including Semafo's operations.