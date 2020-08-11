Risk-on trade evaporates; Apple weakness drags stocks into red

The S&P and Dow broke their winning streaks as risk-on stocks failed to keep momentum through to the finish line.

The S&P fell 0.8% , the Dow lost 0.4% and the Nasdaq closed down 1.7% .

Cyclicals were asked to do the heavy lifting, starting the day brightly as money moved out of bonds and metals. But late tech selling proved too much and the broader market sank in the last hour of trading.

Apple weighed, down 3% , after Evercore noted "significant deterioration" in China handset data at the start of the quarter. President Trump's WeChat ban have been a concern also for iPhone sales in China.

All the Fab 5 megacaps ended down more than 2% except Alphabet, off 1.25% .

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also dented sentiment in the last hour, declaring stimulus talks to be at "a stalemate".

Energy, which had been one of the leaders early, reversed course into the red along with crude futures (CL1:COM), which lost 1% .

Financials managed to keep some of their early gains, +1.2% , as interest rates rose. The 10-year yield rose up to 0.66% before falling back after breaching its 50-day moving average.

Rising rates prompted some profit-taking in metals. Spot gold plunged, -5.5% , pushing the yellow metal within 1% of $1,900/oz., having just recently breached $2K. Spot silver tumbled 14% , holding just above $25/oz.