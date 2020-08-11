Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Q2 results:

Revenues: $67.0M (+999%). Increase mainly due to GSK and Brii agreements.

Net loss: ($31.2M); loss/share: ($0.27).

Upcoming milestones:

Phase 2/3 study of VIR-7831, a SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody, to launch this month with preliminary data expected before year-end.

Phase 2 study of another SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody, VIR-7832, to launch later this year.

Preclinical studies of VIR-2703, an inhaled SARS-CoV-2-targeting small interfering ribonucleic acid, to be completed by year-end.

Shares up 2% after hours.

Vir Biotechnology EPS beats by $0.35, beats on revenue