Gaming and Leisure Properties' (NASDAQ:GLPI) public offering of $200M of additional 4.000% senior notes due 2031 prices.

The notes will be in addition to $500M of 4.000% senior notes GLPI issued on June 25, 2020 and have substantially identical terms as the initial notes.

Expects to use proceeds to partly repay amounts outstanding under GLPI's term loan A-1, which had a principal outstanding balance of $225.0M as of July 31, 2020.

At July 31, 2020, the interest rate on the term loan A-1 was LIBOR plus 1.50%.