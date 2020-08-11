Gaming and Leisure Properties prices offering of additional $200M notes
Aug. 11, 2020 4:21 PM ETGaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)GLPIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Gaming and Leisure Properties' (NASDAQ:GLPI) public offering of $200M of additional 4.000% senior notes due 2031 prices.
- The notes will be in addition to $500M of 4.000% senior notes GLPI issued on June 25, 2020 and have substantially identical terms as the initial notes.
- Expects to use proceeds to partly repay amounts outstanding under GLPI's term loan A-1, which had a principal outstanding balance of $225.0M as of July 31, 2020.
- At July 31, 2020, the interest rate on the term loan A-1 was LIBOR plus 1.50%.