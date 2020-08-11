Gaming and Leisure Properties prices offering of additional $200M notes

  • Gaming and Leisure Properties' (NASDAQ:GLPI) public offering of $200M of additional 4.000% senior notes due 2031 prices.
  • The notes will be in addition to $500M of 4.000% senior notes GLPI issued on June 25, 2020 and have substantially identical terms as the initial notes.
  • Expects to use proceeds to partly repay amounts outstanding under GLPI's term loan A-1, which had a principal outstanding balance of $225.0M as of July 31, 2020.
  • At July 31, 2020, the interest rate on the term loan A-1 was LIBOR plus 1.50%.
