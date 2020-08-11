Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is up 5.2% after hours following fiscal Q4 earnings where it beat expectations on top and bottom lines, with margin holding up and service revenues somewhat mitigating a sales downturn.

Revenues fell just 8% to $266.6M, which was up sequentially by $10.4M.

In the quarter, "our Wireless Lab equipment business delivered a record revenue quarter driven by 5G and we also saw overall NSE demand stabilizing," says CEO Oleg Khaykin, and he notes full-year revenue and EPS grew despite the pandemic-hit quarters.

Non-GAAP gross margin fell 20 basis points to 61.7%, while operating margin rose by 200 bps to 19.6%.

Operating income rose 2.8% to $52.3M, and EPS rose 5.9% to $0.18.

Revenue by segment: Network enablement, $180.9M (down 8.3%); Service enablement, $27.5M (up 14.1%); Optical security and performance products, $58.2M (down 14.8%).

For Q1, it's guiding to net revenue of $258M-$282M (vs. consensus for $267.4M) and EPS of $0.14-$0.16 (in line with expectations for $0.15).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

