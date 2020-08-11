Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

Former VP Joe Biden picks California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Harris is the first black woman to appear on a presidential ticket of a major party.

S&P futures were little changed following the announcement postmarket.

Biden says in a text and email to supporters: “Joe Biden here. Big news: I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump.’’ In a tweet Biden calls her a "fearless fighter for the little guy".

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.