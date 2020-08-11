Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) preliminary assets under management of $1.195T at July 31, 2020 rose 4.4% from the end of June.

Total net inflows were $5.1B for the month, with overall net long-term inflows of $4.0B driven by net long-term inflows in the institutional channel of $5.9B from all regions and asset classes during the month.

Non-management fee earning net inflows were $1.1B.

Favorable market returns increased AUM by $38B and FX increased AUM by $7.3B.

IVZ rises 0.4% in after-hours trading.

