Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) prices its underwritten registered public offering of $400M senior notes due 2030 to be issued at 100% of par value.

Coupon rate of 5% payable semiannually on March 1 and September 1, beginning on March 1, 2021.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the redemption of all of its 5.875% senior notes due 2024 on September 10 this year.

Offer is expected to close on August 25.

