Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) reports comparable restaurant revenue decreased 41.4%, consisting of a 2.% drop in average guest check and 38.5% decline in guest count.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at -$15.3M vs. -$25.6M consensus.

"Cost of sales as a percentage of restaurant revenue increased 30 bps due to an increase in ground beef prices, partially offset by discounts and lower waste. Restaurant labor costs as a percentage of restaurant revenue increased 400 bps from sales deleverage and higher hourly wage and benefit rates driven by shifting labor mix in support of the off-premise operating model, partially offset by lower restaurant manager incentive compensation.

CEO update: "In addition to generating sequential improvement in average weekly net sales per restaurant over the last five weeks, our record-high dine-in and off-premise satisfaction scores validate our consistent, quality execution as we build trust and affinity within our communities.

No guidance update was provided.

Shares of RRGB are down 3.65% AH to $10.50.

