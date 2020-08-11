Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares fall 6.5% AH after the fiscal Q4 beats were weighed down by a weak Q1 forecast.

Gross margin was 13.8% versus the 17.3% in Q3 and 15.5% in last year's period.

Cash flow used in operations totaled $96M.

Super Micro ended the quarter with $212M in cash and equivalents and $29M in bank debt.

The board approves a $30M share repurchase program that expires on December 31.

For Q1, Super Micro expects $720-800M in net sales (consensus: $792M) and $0.10-0.35 EPS (consensus: $0.56).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.