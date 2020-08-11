Thinly traded nano cap AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) jumps 41% after hours in reaction to positive preliminary data from a 24-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate MS1819, combined with pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), for the treatment of severe exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in cystic fibrosis patients.

The first five treated patients showed at least an 80% improvement in coefficient of fat absorption at each of three dose levels tested with no safety signals, the two primary endpoints. Improvements in key secondary endpoints were also noted.

Topline data should be available in 2021.

An earlier Phase 2, OPTION, failed to achieve the primary endpoint.

MS1819 is an orally available recombinant lipase derived from the yeast Yarrowia Lipolytica.