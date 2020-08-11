Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) +40.3% after-hours as it reports Q2 earnings of $0.27/share vs. a year-earlier loss of $0.17, even as revenues fall 39% Y/Y to $212M, with the company seeing momentum continuing into 2021.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA rose more than fourfold to $28.8M from $7.2M a year ago.

Pacific Ethanol says it reduced total debt by $34.4M during the quarter, and sets a goal of cutting total term debt outstanding by at least $70M at year-end 2020.

Q2 production gallons sold was cut in half to 56.9M from 118.6M in the same period last year; production capacity utilization fell to 40% from 80%.

Looking to H2, the company sees adjusted EBITDA of $50M-$70M with momentum continuing into 2021.