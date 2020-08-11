Fluor (NYSE:FLR) -1.8% after-hours, saying it is unable to file its 10-Q report on time, and it has still not filed its Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for the prior quarter.

As previously disclosed, the company is reviewing its prior reporting and related control environment.

Fluor has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice for documents related to Q2 2019 charges and projects.

A year ago in its Q2, Fluor recorded a $714M charge due to an "operational and strategic review of its businesses," including meetings with clients, subcontractors and suppliers and settlements of outstanding claims.