Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) launched a public offering of 6.25M shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.0001/share; 5M shares are offered by the company while 1.25M shares, the selling stockholder named in the Registration Statement is offering.

The selling stockholder intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937.5K shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price.

Net proceeds will be used to repay revolver borrowings under the company’s credit agreement and general corporate purposes.